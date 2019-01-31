Cyanide Mohan gets lifer till death without remission, again

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Sixth Additional District and Session Court here convicted Mohan Kumar alias Cyanide Mohan with multiple sentences including a life term till death without remission in a case where he seduced a 31-year-old woman from Bantwal and killed her using his usual modus operandi of giving the victim cyanide pills as pregnancy preventive pills.

Judge, D T Puttarangaswamy found him guilty under sections IPC 366 for abduction, 376 for rape, 417 for cheating, 328 for poisoning, 302 for murder, 201 for destroying evidences and 392 for robbery. Subsequently, he has been awarded six years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 3000 fine (defaulting which will invite 1 month of simple imprisonment) for abduction, seven years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 3000 fine (defaulting which will invite 1 month of simple imprisonment) for rape, six months simple imprisonment for cheating, seven years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2000 fine (defaulting which will invite 1 month of simple imprisonment) for poisoning, life term till death without remission for murder, five years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 3000 fine (defaulting which will invite 1 month of simple imprisonment) for destroying evidences and another five years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 3000 fine (defaulting which will invite 1 month of simple imprisonment) for robbery. He was sentenced guilty on January 29 and quantum of punishment was pronounced on Thursday, said Public Prosecutor, Judith O M Crasta. Altogether 38 witnesses were examined, 72 documents were presented and 35 material evidence were screened in the trial, she said. The judge also directed legal aids service to consider compensation for the parents of the victim.

Mohan acquainted the victim hailing from Bantwal at Vittla bus stand as one Sudhakar Gowda and collected her phone number. After befriending her, he lured her of marrying and asked her to come to Puttur Bus stand on April 22, 2009, with all her jewels. She resigned her home nurse job in a nursing home at Puttur and followed Mohan to Mysuru where the couple booked a room in the hotel. He raped the victim on the promise that he would marry her. On April 23, 2009 he asked her to leave the belongings at hotel room, in guise of taking her for an interview, and offered her cyanide pills as pregnancy preventive pills which killed the victim in the rest room of KSRTC Bus stand in Mysuru.

Mysuru police who recovered the dead body booked a case of unnatural death. The case was not pursued as the victim's family had not filed any missing complaint as Mohan (posing as Suthakar Gowda) had called the family and told them that they are happily married and would return after some days.

Ironically, he had used the phone number of the victim to lure three more victims. Mohan has been booked in 20 murder cases of same modus operandi. This is the sixth case where Mohan is convicted as in other five cases, he has been sentenced to death in one and lifer till death without remission in two more cases and death sentence commuted to life and 5years of rigorous imprisonment in another. Fourteen more cases are pending for trial.