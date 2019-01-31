Half of lake emptied to trace shepherd 

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Half of a 22-acre lake at Tondihal village of Yelburga taluk in Koppal district was emptied to trace a shepherd who went missing on Tuesday evening. However, the exercise went in vain after the body of the shepherd — Indiresh (18) — was recovered.

Indiresh of the nearby Kalloor village, along with his sister, had gone to graze sheep near the lake. The shepherd is said to have dived into the lake to swim and went missing after that. As the eight-feet-deep lake has black soil and a lot of slush (muddy water), the boy was caught in the slush, villagers told The New Indian Express.

After Indiresh’s sister informed her parents, Fire and Emergency Services personnel swung into action to trace him on Wednesday morning. As the shepherd could not be traced for hours, villagers insisted on emptying the lake in view of glut of slush in the lake. Eventually, the shepherd was found dead on Wednesday afternoon, villagers said.

“In fact, the water was filled to the brim as the lake was dredged only last year,” Yelburga Tahsildar Ramesh Alwandikar told The New Indian Express. Indiresh’s body will be handed over to his parents after conducting a post-mortem, Ramesh Alwandikar said.