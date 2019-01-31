Home States Karnataka

In relief to farmers, Karnataka HC stays ban on planting eucalyptus trees in state

The notification, dated February 23, 2017, stated that no fresh cultivation and planting of eucalyptus shall be done in all districts with immediate effect.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers from Kolar said they were not heard before passing the ban order. | Express News Service

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the state government’s notification issued in 2017, banning fresh cultivation and planting of eucalyptus species in all districts with immediate effect, and until further notification.

A division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice BM Shyam Prasad passed an interim order after hearing a petition filed by farmers from Kolar taluk challenging the ban, on the ground that they were not heard before passing of the ban order.

The notification, dated February 23, 2017, stated that no fresh cultivation and planting of eucalyptus shall be done in all districts with immediate effect. This restriction shall not apply to the eucalyptus already planted as on the date of the notification, it said.

T M Narayana Swamy and three others moved the court, seeking to declare Section 27AA of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2016, as unconstitutional and to quash the 2017 notification.

The government advocate referred to the judgment of the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, which had stated that it is for the forest department to evolve an appropriate policy by regulating and restricting the growth of eucalyptus plantations in waterlogged and safe areas by way of proper regulation.

The government advocate also highlighted that the forest department had stopped raising eucalyptus plantations in all notified forests, government land and all land in Malnad areas from 2011. The government issued the ban notification, stating that it is necessary in public interest that planting eucalyptus is detrimental to the environment and groundwater availability, he argued.

The petitioners contended that Eucalyptus is their source of livelihood as they grow and sell eucalyptus wood. Therefore, the ban affects farmers growing eucalyptus. They stated that they hold dry lands which are unfit for growing anything other than eucalyptus.

“Section 27AA of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2016, envisages only ‘regulation’ and not ‘ban’. Such regulation of tree species can only be for a specified time, they claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp