In relief to farmers, Karnataka HC stays ban on planting eucalyptus trees in state

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the state government’s notification issued in 2017, banning fresh cultivation and planting of eucalyptus species in all districts with immediate effect, and until further notification.

A division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice BM Shyam Prasad passed an interim order after hearing a petition filed by farmers from Kolar taluk challenging the ban, on the ground that they were not heard before passing of the ban order.

The notification, dated February 23, 2017, stated that no fresh cultivation and planting of eucalyptus shall be done in all districts with immediate effect. This restriction shall not apply to the eucalyptus already planted as on the date of the notification, it said.

T M Narayana Swamy and three others moved the court, seeking to declare Section 27AA of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2016, as unconstitutional and to quash the 2017 notification.

The government advocate referred to the judgment of the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, which had stated that it is for the forest department to evolve an appropriate policy by regulating and restricting the growth of eucalyptus plantations in waterlogged and safe areas by way of proper regulation.

The government advocate also highlighted that the forest department had stopped raising eucalyptus plantations in all notified forests, government land and all land in Malnad areas from 2011. The government issued the ban notification, stating that it is necessary in public interest that planting eucalyptus is detrimental to the environment and groundwater availability, he argued.

The petitioners contended that Eucalyptus is their source of livelihood as they grow and sell eucalyptus wood. Therefore, the ban affects farmers growing eucalyptus. They stated that they hold dry lands which are unfit for growing anything other than eucalyptus.

“Section 27AA of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2016, envisages only ‘regulation’ and not ‘ban’. Such regulation of tree species can only be for a specified time, they claimed.