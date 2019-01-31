Karnataka political crisis: Finance bill is coalition partners’ priority now

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is no longer a floor test that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka is bothered about. With uncertainty looming large over four rebel MLAs of the Congress, coalition partners are now focused on ensuring that the finance bill scheduled to be presented on February 8 by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy does not fail. A defeat of finance bill is deemed political and parliamentary defeat of the government of the day.

With two independents on their side, the BJP’s effective strength in the house stands at 106 as against the JD(S)-Congress combine’s 118. Out of the 118, uncertainty looms over Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Umesh Jadhav and B Nagendra’s next course of action. The coalition needs 107, at least one vote more than the BJP’s strength to ensure the passing of the finance bill. Analysts believe that the number is comfortable, but only for now.

“If the government loses the finance bill, by convention it is required to resign. For now, the coalition looks comfortable but anything may happen in politics especially with regard to the four MLAs of the Congress. If they abstain or crossvote, the speaker can immediately take a call to dismiss them,” said political analyst Prof Narendar Pani, observing that three of the four MLAs have responded to the Congress’ show-cause notice so they are allowed to vote.

Despite being sure of the numbers, the coalition is unwilling to take any risks.“We may face some troubles with disgruntled MLAs if the BJP asks for a division of votes on the finance bill. We are taking precautions and working up possible scenarios to counter anything that the BJP may throw at us,” said a senior leader of the Congress.

Amid allegations of horse trading, all three parties are on alert to keep their numbers stacked up.A few legislators of the BJP and their aides continue to be purportedly in Maharashtra still working out strategies to chalk up numbers while Congress and JD(S) leaders are said to be in touch with BJP legislators prepping them to jump ships in case there arises a need.

The need for the Congress to reach out to BJP MLAs has been heightened with four of its MLAs continuing to be cold towards the party.

Meeting at Yeddyurappa’s residence

Even as the Congress-JD(S) combine prepares to battle it out for the finance bill, senior leaders of the BJP were in a huddle at state party president BS Yeddyurappa’s residence in Bengaluru.

R Ashoka, Arvind Limbavalli, V Somanna along with a host of leaders visited the former Chief Minister’s residence.

While close aides of Yeddyurappa maintained that the BJP leaders were only paying a courtesy visit to check on Yeddyurappa’s health, sources from the party suggest that all leaders have been asked to keep a hawk eye on legislators to foil any attempts by Congress-JD(S) combine to lure them.