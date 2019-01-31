Home States Karnataka

Prasadam poisoning in Karnataka temple: One more taken into custody

Police on Wednesday took into custody Lokesh, husband of Sree Gowri and paramour of Lakshmi from Bhadravati, where he works as a clerk in a private school.

Image used for representational purpose only

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

He was brought to Chintamani for interrogation in the alleged poisoning case of prasadam at Gangamma temple in Chintamani, in which two devotees died and 11 others took ill last week.

On Tuesday, Chintamani police arrested three women Lakshmi, Amaravathi and Parvathamma for their role in “lacing” and serving the kesari bath with a poisonous chemical.

According to a senior officer, during the interrogation Lokesh revealed that he and Lakshmi hatched the plan to eliminate Sree Gowri, so that they could lead a happy life. The two used one sim card for this, the number of which they did not share with anyone else.

A source told ‘The New Indian Express’ that Lokesh tried leaving his wife Sree Gowri, but she insisted that he leave Lakshmi and live with her, following which the two hatched the plan to eliminate Sree Gowri. Chintamani police produced Lakshmi, Amaravathi and Parvathamma before court and filed an application to interrogate Lakshmi in police custody. 

Comments

