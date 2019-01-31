SC/ST promotions bill gets nod from Karnataka cabinet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a wait of almost six months, SC/ST employees of the state government may finally see some respite. The state Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to implement the consequential seniority bill extending reservation in promotions to the SC/ST staffers. The implementation of the bill, however, will be subjected to the final verdict of the Supreme Court in the matter. Until that time, SC/ST staffers whose promotions were reversed in 2017 will be reinstated in their earlier posts.

“The previous seniority list cannot be considered since many employees have retired but a new seniority list will be drawn up based on the regulations in the act. SC/ST staffers will be reinstated in their original posts with minimal discomfort to others,” said Krishna Byregowda, Minister, RDPR while briefing the media about the cabinet’s decision.

Despite reversing promotions, the state government had been paying its SC/ST employees’ salaries on par with grades that they held before the Supreme Court quashed promotion based on reservations in 2017 but pensions of SC/ST employees who had retired were withheld. The cabinet has also approved the release of withheld pension to SC/ST staffers who were affected by the SC’s order.

The decision to implement the bill was taken despite opposition by PWD Minister HD Revanna, said sources.Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge had been rallying for the bill that seeks to benefit thousands of SC/ST staffers.