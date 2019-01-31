Home States Karnataka

Student alleges injustice in national award selection

A student from Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district has alleged that he was wrongly deprived of the Bal Shakti Puraskar.

MANGALURU: A student from Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district has alleged that he was wrongly deprived of the Bal Shakti Puraskar.Aman KA, a PU student at Indrasprastha College, said he was shocked to learn that while his name was left out of the winners’ list, his classmate, AU Nachiketh, won the award for inventing rubber sheets from bilimbi fruit, a project that was actually his brainchild. The two friends had won silver for innovating a sustainable substitute for rubber latex at the International Sustainable World Energy, Engineering and Environmental Project (ISWEEP) at Texas, USA, in May 2017. Based on it, both had individually applied for the national award.

Aman KA

However, when the recipients’ list was announced this month, Aman discovered that it carried only Nachiketh’s name. Aman told the media on Wednesday that he is happy that his friend got the award, but also aghast that he didn’t get it. Nachiketh, however, maintained that both were part of the project from the beginning.

Aman’s father Abdul Azeez said he will write to the PM, and urged MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to ensure justice.Claiming that the innovation was his son’s idea, Aman’s father Abdul Azeez, an ex-serviceman, said when the bilimbi innovation bagged the first award at a taluk-level contest at Puttur in 2016, Aman alone had participated in it.

Later, when he was preparing for the district-level contest, Nachiketh joined him, as a bilimbi tree was growing at his house, which was needed for the practice. The innovation also bagged gold at the national-level competition held in Rajkot in January 2017.

Suratkal, a state-level award in IT quiz conducted by Tata Consultancy, and had made a comparative study of food habits of Malekudiya tribals and Goud Saraswat Brahmins with present-day habits. He said PM Modi tweeted about his bilimbi innovation as that was his greatest achievement, and the same was mentioned during the award ceremony.

Indraprasta College principal Ravindra Shetty said he was not aware about why Aman didn’t get the award.

