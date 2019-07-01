Home States Karnataka

Cabbie in Karnataka kills self after wife elopes with another man

A 40-year old cab driver committed suicide after his wife eloped with a man in Solur, near Nelamangala.

Published: 01st July 2019 04:24 AM

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year old cab driver committed suicide after his wife eloped with a man in Solur, near Nelamangala. The deceased has been identified as Kantaraju. A resident of Hosur uploaded the video he recorded before his death on social media, and even accused four people for the death. 

The police said Kantharaju married one of her relatives, Bhagya, ten years ago and the couple have an eight-year-old son. However, Bhagya who got in touch with Kumar, was in a romantic relationship with him. 

Kantharaju who came to know about their affair told Kumar to stay away from his wife. Kantharaju’s in-laws, Manja and his wife Susheela also supported Kumar. Thus he named all four, Kumar, Manja and Susheela in his selfie video, before he hung himself in his farm. 

Kantharaju’s parents who found his body alerted Kudur police who have filed a case of abetment to suicide against Bhagya and others. The cops are yet to arrest the accused.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress,help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

