Coalition suffers a blow as Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh on Monday dropped a bomb on the Congress-JDS coalition by resigning from the post. After Umesh Jadhav, Singh has come to be the second coalition MLA to resign in a span of three months. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Anand Singh confirmed that he has submitted his resignation.

"Yes, I have resigned. I have submitted my resignation. I am going to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala now. I will brief you with more details once I meet the Governor. I have resigned," Anand Singh told the media.

Karnataka: Congress' Anand Singh arrives at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Earlier today, he had submitted his resignation from his assembly membership. pic.twitter.com/QTJJ8Al9Oy — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

The Congress MLA who landed in a hospital after being thrashed by fellow legislators from Kampli N Ganesh is said to be miffed over the party revoking the latter's suspension as well as the land deal to JSW in Ballari. Speaker Ramesh Kumar has been denying since morning that any resignation was submitted.

The developments are taking place at a time Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is on a tour in the United states. Kumaraswamy, however, took to Twitter to once again accuse the BJP of attempting to topple his coalition government but said such attempts would be futile. "I am not sure of any resignation. I have already said that the BJP won't make attempts to topple this government and that stands true even now," BS Yeddyurappa, state president BJP said.

Meanwhile, other dissenting MLAs like Bheema Naik took to Twitter to assert that he has not resigned from his post.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

Earlier this month, Congress leader KH Muniyappa had said his party will contest alone in the local body elections next year.

The statement had come days after JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda lashed out the "Congress' behaviour" while claiming that mid-term elections would "no doubt" be held in the state. "There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls. They (Congress) said they will support us for five years but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart," he had said.

However, the former prime minister later downplayed his comments, saying his remark was about the local body elections and not for the Assembly polls.