Double whammy for coalition in Karnataka as Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns after Anand Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh resigned from his post, dropping a bomb on the Congress-JDS coalition, the Congress MLA from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi too quit, delivering a double whammy to the government in Karnataka.

The two MLAs, who have been miffed over several issues including their non-inclusion in the cabinet, have resigned barely ten days before the budget session of the Karnataka assembly begins.

Two MLAs of @INCKarnataka quit in a single day. After Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi submits handwritten resignation. Ramesh has been miffed with the @JanataDal_S -@INCKarnataka coalition ever since he was dropped from the cabinet. @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/fdK4rY6WQC — Anusha Ravi (@anusharavi10) July 1, 2019

After Umesh Jadhav who resigned earlier this year, Singh and Jarkiholi have taken the total number of resignations of Congress MLAs from the Karnataka assembly under the coalition government to three.