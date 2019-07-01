Drought, water challenges loom before Mandya MP Sumalatha

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Scripting history in Mandya by defeating Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil by a huge margin, veteran actress Sumalatha Ambareesh showed what stuff she is made of. She deftly managed the Congress rejection, BJP overtures, and won over farmers, Dalits, women and the common man on her side.

But her glorious victory is just the beginning of a new life for Sumalatha, who has never tread the corridors of power or evinced interest in politics. There are a number of challenges, and she knows that expectations of the electorate are high.

With the spectre of a severe drought looming over the state, and the first month of the monsoon having brought little hope for the state’s reservoirs -- the KRS and Kabini are at rock-bottom level -- Sumalatha is now feeling the heat. Farmers have already staged an indefinite stir in front of irrigation offices, demanding water to save their standing crops in Mandya district.

But Raitha Morcha leader Nanjunde Gowda said that they can’t blame Sumalatha for the situation when the state government can prevail on the Centre and Cauvery Water Management Authority for water.

With Kumaraswamy yet to come to terms with the Mandya defeat, and having failed to pay Sumalatha a courtesy call, the farming community is looking up to their new MP as their leader.

Aware of this, Sumalatha has already called on Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and central ministers from the state, seeking 2tmcft of water to save standing crops. She has also put off her thanksgiving tour across the constituency, fearing that it would be difficult to face the people who are already in distress.

On the other hand, she has to take the government into confidence to get things done in Mandya parliamentary constituency, that has JDS MLAs in seven assembly segments. She should keep the Raitha Sangha, Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi, farming community, BJP and Congress workers in good humour, though she is in no way responsible for the severe drought and farmers’ suicides during the previous government. However, Sumalatha is keen to take her actor husband Ambareesh’s legacy forward and fulfil his wishes.

She said that her immediate programmes include providing clean drinking water to all villages, improving rural connectivity, generating employment for women, getting tanks cleaned, recharging the underground water table and meeting drinking water needs.

She also wants to get a world-class multi-purpose indoor stadium to Mandya to encourage sports, including the traditional kabbadi. “I don’t have much to say as I am yet to sit across the table, discuss and prepare a blueprint for the development of Mandya,” she said.

However, knowing how high are the expectations from her voters, she might support the ruling NDA to get things done.