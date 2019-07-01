I urge Karnataka Police to set up special squads for cattle protection: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the budget session in Karnataka scheduled to begin on July 12, the BJP has raked up the issues of cow protection. Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday accused the state government of sitting idle even as incidents of cow smuggling and illegal slaughter have allegedly been on the rise, especially in the three coastal districts.

In its bid to condemn alleged rise in cases of cattle theft and smuggling, the BJP will hold protests in coastal districts on Monday. Urging the State government to implement the anti-cow slaughter bill more effectively, MP Shobha Karandlaje asked for district-wise committees to protect cows to be set up along with a statewide helpline to register complaints of cattle theft, smuggling and illegal slaughter.

“I urge the state police to set up special squads for cattle protection. If you don’t want our karyakartas to get involved and stop cattle theft and smuggling then you set up a helpline and give us the numbers. We won’t take law into our hands. We will call you so you can rescue cattle and their owners,” Shobha Karandlaje said.

Mocking Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s ‘Grama Vastavya’, Karandlaje said if the coalition wants to point fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever voters make demands, they should allow PM Modi himself to administer Karnataka. Karandlaje also insisted that the state strictly implement the eleventh amendment to rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 that deals with transportation of livestock.

“Cattle are stuffed into small cars inhumanly causing many to die en route while being transported. The state government has done nothing to curb it. I implore it to ensure adherence to law,” Karandlaje said.

The MP alleged that miscreants had been unabatedly breaking into cowsheds, assaulting cattle owners and smuggling cattle in the coastal districts.