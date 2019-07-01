JDS appoints office-bearers at state, district, taluk levels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strengthening the party and organisation seems to be the focus of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda after the humiliating Lok Sabha drubbing. Apart from a statewide padayatra to strengthen the cadre base, the party has also begun reorganising its office-bearers at the state, district and taluk levels.

The first such official appointment came for Bengaluru district’s youth wing. AM Praveen Kumar, in an official letter dated June 28, was appointed as the president for the youth wing of JDS in Bengaluru.

The appointment comes a day after former MLA and Dalit leader HK Kumaraswamy was touted to replace H Vishwanath as the state president of the party.

While the Congress has already made appointments to boards and corporations, the JDS, after an inordinate delay, has begun the process of making appointments to boards and corporations under their quota of the coalition agreement.

So far the party has made only one board appointment with MLC TS Sharavana being given the post of chairman of Arya Vyshya development board.

The JDS’ constitution of office-bearers is taking place at a time when Congress is also reconstituting its state unit committees.

Series of marathon meetings are being held at the headquarters of both parties individually to decide on office-bearers. The Congress, as well as the JDS, hopes to complete the process of appointing office-bearers before the budget session commences on July 12.