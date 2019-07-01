Open to forming govt if Cong-JDS ties break, says Yeddyurappa after two more Cong MLAs quit

By Online Desk

The Karnataka BJP is closely monitoring the political developments after Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and MLA from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi quit from the Legislative Assembly.

Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa has hinted at exploring possibilities of forming a government if the Congress-JD(S) coalition government falls before completing its term.

"Even I have heard about his (Anand Singh's) resignation through media. We don't want to destabilise the government... If the government falls on own its own, we will explore the possibilities of forming the new government but there is no question of fresh elections," Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Two MLAs of @INCKarnataka quit in a single day. After Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi submits handwritten resignation. Ramesh has been miffed with the @JanataDal_S -@INCKarnataka coalition ever since he was dropped from the cabinet. @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/fdK4rY6WQC — Anusha Ravi (@anusharavi10) July 1, 2019

After Umesh Jadhav who resigned earlier this year, Singh and Jarkiholi have taken the total number of resignations of Congress MLAs from the Karnataka assembly under the coalition government to three.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Anand Singh confirmed that he has submitted his resignation. Ramesh Jarkiholi sent a handwritten note to the Speaker's office submitting his resignation. "Yes, I have resigned. I have submitted my resignation. I am going to meet governor Vaju Bhai Vala now. I will brief you with more details once I meet the governor. I have resigned," Anand Singh told the media.

Soon after Singh walked out holding up his resignation letter. The Congress MLA who landed in a hospital after being thrashed by fellow legislator from Kampli N Ganesh is said to be miffed over the party revoking the latter's suspension as well as the land deal to JSW in Ballari.

Party insiders, however, suggest that Singh's resignation has to do with his son's political career. While speaker Ramesh Kumar on Monday morning denied receiving any resignation letter, his office issued a statement later in the day confirming having received Singh's letter.

The developments are taking place at a time chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is on a tour in the United States. Kumaraswamy, however, took to Twitter to once again accuse the BJP of attempting to topple his coalition government but said such attempts would be futile.

"I am not sure of any resignation. I have already said that the BJP won't make attempts to topple this government and that stands true even now," BS Yeddyurappa, state President BJP said. Meanwhile, another dissenting MLA Bheema Naik took to Twitter to assert that he has not resigned from his post.



(With ENS inputs)