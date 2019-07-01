People cautious about parking vehicles in Belagavi

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: People of Belagavi are now being extra cautious about where they leave their vehicles after the police commissionerate started towing away vehicles left in no-parking zones across the city.

But the residents are annoyed that the police department and city corporation failed to first mark enough parking spaces in various parts of Belagavi.

Without taking up projects to establish parking lots for two- and four-wheelers, the police department abruptly began towing away vehicles parked in prohibited zones, they are complaining.

Most of the roads have been widened by the Public Works Department, the National Highway Authority of India and the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic. However, what creates chaos is the lack of sufficient parking space.