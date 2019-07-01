Home States Karnataka

People cautious about parking vehicles in Belagavi

People of Belagavi are now being extra cautious about where they leave their vehicles after the police commissionerate started towing away vehicles left in no-parking zones across  the city. 

Published: 01st July 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 05:10 AM

Vehicle Parking

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

But the residents are annoyed that the police department and city corporation failed to first mark enough parking spaces in various parts of Belagavi. 

Without taking up projects to establish parking lots for two- and four-wheelers, the police department abruptly began towing away vehicles parked in prohibited zones, they are complaining.  

Most of the roads have been widened by the Public Works Department, the National Highway Authority of India and the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic. However, what creates chaos is the lack of sufficient parking space.

TAGS
Belagavi Belagavi parking Belagavi parking woes
Comments

