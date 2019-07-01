Personal visit to US, but working holiday for Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy may be on a personal visit to the United States, but that’s not keeping him away from official matters. Or at least, that was the point he was trying to make when he claimed that he will hold meetings with investors in Karnataka during his vacation.

Kumaraswamy’s pet project ‘Compete with China’, announced in the budget, hopes to create manufacturing clusters in select districts creating employment while pushing the state into becoming a manufacturing hub.

Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to declare that he will meet investors in Washington DC and New York to support this scheme.

“I will attend the “Compete with China Investor Meet on Business Opportunities in Karnataka,” organised by Kannadigas in Washington DC and New York on June 2 and 4. The govt is keen on driving investment to the state, especially to its tier 2 and 3 cities (sic), the chief minister tweeted.

While his efforts were appreciated, a typographical error in the tweet led to social media trolling. Instead of July 2 and 4, the chief minister’s Twitter handle erroneously posted June 2 and 4. Twitterati went berserk for hours before a correction was made to the tweet.

Earlier in the day, the CM shared photos and updates from his US trip that has come under scrutiny. While the chief minister’s office as well as Kumaraswamy himself clarified that the one-week trip was a private affair and paid for by himself, questions were raised about Kumaraswamy hopping on a plane right after his Grama Vastavya when the state is reeling under drought.

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy shared photos of his participation in the ground-breaking ceremony of a ‘Kalabhairaveshwara’ temple being constructed by Adichunchanagiri mutt in New Jersey.