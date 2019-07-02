Home States Karnataka

Bribery charges proved, lecturer in Hubballi gets compulsory retirement

 Accepting a bribe from a student proved very costly for a lecturer.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Accepting a bribe from a student proved very costly for a lecturer. The state government asked Irshad Ahmad Shamsuddin Peerzade to retire compulsorily from service by the state government. Peerzade was a lecturer in the Civil Engineering Department of Government Women Polytechnic in Hubballi. In 2007, Peerzade was caught accepting a bribe in order to give a student practical marks to help him pass while he was working at the Government Polytechnic in Belagavi.

According to the order passed by the Higher Education Department (Technical), the government punished Peerzade thus, 12 years after the incident. The government order stated that the Upa Lokayukta had submitted a report under Section 12(4) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act in 2011 stating that Peerzade was caught while accepting bribe of Rs 6,000 from Vijayakantha Ramakrishna Nayaka, who was in fourth semester.

The same was proved in the preliminary investigation. Accordingly, the Upa Lokayukta had recommended that the government entrust them with an inquiry against him. Therefore, the Upa Lokayukta had recommended that the government punish him by giving compulsory retirement. So the government issued a show-cause notice to Peerzade. 

“As the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe have been proved, Peerzade has been given compulsory retirement, as per the provisions of Karnataka Civil Service Rules 1957”, the Under Secretary to Government said.

TAGS
bribe corruption Hubballi
