Doctors prescribe self-defence for themselves   

BENGALURU: It is not just about saving patients for these doctors and nurses in the city, but also being able to save themselves when under attack. Keeping in mind the current mood among the medical fraternity across the country, medical staff in Bengaluru are signing up for self-defence classes.

The attack on two junior doctors in Kolkata’s Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, by an irate mob, generated a nationwide stir, raising awareness among doctors, nurses and other medical staff about the importance of protecting themselves.

Now, these medical professionals are training to be Bruce Lees of their hospitals -- to save themselves in extreme situations. These self-defence techniques are being taught by a karate expert and coach of Indian women’s Karate team, Dr M G Prasad, who also runs Zen Fitness Centre.

He has been training martial arts techniques to many including the women police force, and says these techniques -- Involving various checks and blocks -- are vital for people to learn to defend themselves. Prasad has trained 55 doctors from two different hospitals who approached him for self-defence classes.

Self-defence is necessary now: Doc

One of the doctors who is part of the programme says, “For ages, doctors were revered as ‘Vaidyo Narayano Hari’ (“The doctor is god). However, a section of people who don’t understand the ethics are resorting to violence by beating up doctors and damaging hospital properties. Any doctor would want to give only the best treatment to their patients. However, people don’t understand this. The doctors can only give the best treatment. But sometimes the body may not react positively. So, it is not right to attack doctors. It is high time doctors learnt self-defence techniques to defend ourselves. These techniques are not to attack, but only to defend ourselves.”

Neeraj Lal, vice-president of Rainbow Children’s Hospital, says, “Doctors’ Day is observed to honour the physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal-Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. It is also a day to dedicate to doctors who spend sleepless nights to give the best treatment to patients. However, it is unfortunate to note that doctors are now coming under attack.

As a principle, we have increased communication with patients’ attenders, including counselling them on condition of patients and giving them timely updates. (But) It is also necessary for doctors to be updated on various techniques (in martial arts) as it will not just help them in hospitals but also in their lives.”

Dr Srividya Rao Vasista, chief of dental department at People Tree Hospital in Yeshwantpur, says scuffles and raised voices are scenarios witnessed at hospitals every now and then. “We provide audio and visual counselling to avoid miscommunication. Self-defence is necessary now more than ever,” she added.