Hegde to focus on road, port infra to boost economy

Hegde now plans to focus on ongoing and upcoming road projects in the district, and hopes to complete them as early as possible.

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath 
Express News Service

KARWAR : Firebrand Hindutva leader and former Union minister Anantkumar Hegde may have been dropped from the Union list of ministers, but that hasn’t really dimmed his enthusiasm for either his agenda or development.Despite his landslide victory — he won with a margin of 4,79,649 votes, the highest lead in the state — he was not given a ministry as he fell out of favour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his controversial tweet favouring Nathuram Godse. 

Hegde now plans to focus on ongoing and upcoming road projects in the district, and hopes to complete them as early as possible. He is pushing officials of the National Highways Authority of India, and port authorities to speed up work that will boost the economy of the district as well as the country.

In the previous Union government, he was Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and was in office for more than one and a half years. The MP, who has registered six victories out of seven Lok Sabha elections in the past two decades, is an unapologetic ideologue, and there’s no doubt that his agenda helped him make this coastal district a BJP stronghold.

In the recent election, he trounced JDS candidate Anand Asnotikar, getting 7,86,042 votes (68.15 per cent) while Asnotikar secured 3,06,393 votes (26.56 per cent). In the 2014 elections, Hegde won by 1 lakh votes against Congress candidate Prashant Deshpande, son of revenue minister R V Deshpande.Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency was a stronghold of the Congress till 1996. Following the murder of Bhatkal MLA Dr U Chittaranjan, the political dynamics changed in the constituency, and Hegde emerged as the leader. 

He came to the limelight with Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan issue that become national news, after which BJP gave him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Hegde was just 28 when he was elected for the first time to the Lok Sabha in 1996.  

Hegde is known as a BJP firebrand and his speeches have created a lot of controversy not only in the state, but on the floor of the Lok Sabha too. His firm decisions and couldn’t-care-less attitude has been criticised by many in the state. His controversial statements before the Lok Sabha elections against Congress president Rahul Gandhi found a great deal of traction in the country -- leading to both positive and negative opinions.

