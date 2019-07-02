In HDK’s absence, state govt gets a jolt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Will the resignation spree stop here or is it just the beginning of the mayhem? This seems to be the question on the minds of Congress-JDS coalition leaders. The sudden resignation of Anand Singh has kicked up a storm just days ahead of the budget session in Karnataka. Ramesh Jarkiholi following suit has now raised speculations that more MLAs from both parties are likely to abandon the coalition.

It is, however, no coincidence that the big developments are taking place at a time when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is abroad and is expected to return later this week. Rebel legislators of the coalition seem to have timed their assault perfectly in the Chief Minister’s absence. In fact, leaders of both parties agree that the “Chief Pacifier” H D Kumaraswamy has on multiple occasions doused the rebellion fire by holding talks with disgruntled leaders. This time around, the miffed leaders did not want to leave anything to chance.

Even as the BJP insists that it has nothing to do with the resignations, a meeting between Anand Singh and a senior leader of the BJP on Saturday has suggested otherwise. The question over whether the coalition will be able to sail through the budget session is looming large. Failure of the finance bill will automatically dissolve a government and the BJP is banking on the resignation spree to create such an effect. Given the resignations and speculations of more such resignations, the budget session is all set to be a challenge to the coalition government.

How drama could play out

The BJP needs at least 15 people to desert the coalition for its numbers to come down to 104, one less than BJP’s 105. With two resignations, the saffron party needs 13 more people to either resign or cross vote in their favour.

The coalition can salvage the situation and ensure that no more than 3 legislators resign

In the eventuality that less than 13 but more than half a dozen MLAs submit their resignation, the BJP may approach the Governor