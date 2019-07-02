Home States Karnataka

In HDK’s absence, state govt gets a jolt

Will the resignation spree stop here or is it just the beginning of the mayhem? This seems to be the question on the minds of Congress-JDS coalition leaders. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Singh shows his resignation letter outside Raj Bhavan on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Will the resignation spree stop here or is it just the beginning of the mayhem? This seems to be the question on the minds of Congress-JDS coalition leaders. The sudden resignation of Anand Singh has kicked up a storm just days ahead of the budget session in Karnataka. Ramesh Jarkiholi following suit has now raised speculations that more MLAs from both parties are likely to abandon the coalition.

It is, however, no coincidence that the big developments are taking place at a time when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is abroad and is expected to return later this week. Rebel legislators of the coalition seem to have timed their assault perfectly in the Chief Minister’s absence. In fact, leaders of both parties agree that the “Chief Pacifier” H D Kumaraswamy has on multiple occasions doused the rebellion fire by holding talks with disgruntled leaders. This time around, the miffed leaders did not want to leave anything to chance. 

Even as the BJP insists that it has nothing to do with the resignations, a meeting between Anand Singh and a senior leader of the BJP on Saturday has suggested otherwise. The question over whether the coalition will be able to sail through the budget session is looming large. Failure of the finance bill will automatically dissolve a government and the BJP is banking on the resignation spree to create such an effect. Given the resignations and speculations of more such resignations, the budget session is all set to be a challenge to the coalition government. 

How drama could play out

The BJP needs at least 15 people to desert the coalition for its numbers to come down to 104, one less than BJP’s 105. With two resignations, the saffron party needs 13 more people to either resign or cross vote in their favour. 

The coalition can salvage the situation and ensure that no more than 3 legislators resign

In the eventuality that less than 13 but more than half a dozen MLAs submit their resignation, the BJP may approach the Governor 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Congress-JDS coalition Karnataka
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp