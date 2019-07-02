KSE says more Cong MLAs will  follow suit

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday said Congress and JDS MLAs will continue to submit resignations in the coming days. Eshwarappa clarified that the BJP has not been conducting Operation Lotus. “This government will fall on its own as many MLAs will resign,” he added.

He said Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh resigned as he was upset over the government selling of 3,367 acres of land to JSW Group in Ballari at a throwaway price of Rs 30 crore, whereas, the value of the land is Rs 3,000 crore.

“Which Congress MLA, who has self-respect, will agree to this deal? How many people have received kickback out of Rs 3,000 crore? The MLAs who have self-respect are opposing the deal. MLAs H K Patil, Anand Singh and others have expressed their dissatisfaction over this,” he said.