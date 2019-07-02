Home States Karnataka

'Nataka' in Karnataka: It’s not us, it’s you, BJP to Congress

Saffron party says it is not waiting to topple govt, but if the coalition collapses, it will explore options to form govt 

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa addresses the media | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress and the JDS were scrambling on Monday to deal with the possible damage from the resignations of Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi, a strange sense of calm existed in the opposite BJP camp as the party chose to wait it out, instead of acting on the opportunity to destabilise the government. 

The party has in the past said that it didn’t want to bring down the coalition government and would prefer if it just collapsed on its own. However, this does not mean that the party is not preparing should this happen. On Monday State president BS Yeddyurappa said, “We are not ascetics, if the coalition collapses we will explore options to form government.” 

Yeddyurappa spoke to the media after Congress MLA Anand Singh’s resignation was announced. “If the government collapses we are not responsible. It will collapse under its own weight. Only after the collapse of this government we can explore the constitutional provisions to form the new government. There is no question of elections, we are a strong force of 105 members and we have every right to make a claim for forming the government if the present one collapses,” he said.  

Yeddyurappa said that while he had not yet received the news of Singh’s resignation, it only enforced his view that there was large scale conflict within the Congress. “We are not bothered about the resignations, our first concern is about the people of the state and the drought,” he said. 

However, in spite of the party’s smug attitude towards Monday’s developments, there was still a lot of chatter in the party about the next move. While some were excited at the prospects of the Government falling, others had already started divvying up ministries, boards and corporations. Keeping with the party’s stance however, all of it was strictly off the record. 

Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka also said that he welcomed Singh’s resignation on the issue of the JSW land deal. “The government has received kickbacks on the issue. This is the beginning of more resignations,” he said Sources, however, pointed out that the central leadership had a hand to play in the restraint being shown by the state leadership as it was keenly monitoring the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JDS BS Yeddyurappa Congress-JDS Karnataka
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp