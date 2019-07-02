Rafting at Dubare to resume shortly

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: River rafting activity on River Cauvery in Dubare is likely to resume in a month’s time as Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has set final terms and conditions for raft owners even as district administration invites applications for hosting rafting at Dubare.

Meanwhile, stringent terms and conditions, including strict permissions have been given to ensure safety of tourists during the activity. The DC said departments concerned such as forest and tourism department officers have been entrusted to take necessary measures for re-starting river rafting in Dubare. Rafting charges will not exceed `600 per group, and a total of 48 rafts will be allowed in Dubare area.