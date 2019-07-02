Home States Karnataka

Tiger attacks forest official 

Range forest officer in Gundlupet taluk was following pug marks; suffers injuries in attack

The injured official was shifted to a hospital in Mysuru | express

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A range forest officer (RFO) was attacked by a tiger at Kallipura village in Gundlupet taluk in the district on Monday. The RFO, who suffered injuries on his thighs and knees, has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment. After receiving information from a villager on tiger movement, Raghavendra (30), attached to Gopala Swamy Hill range (GS Betta range) in Bandipur, rushed to the village in the afternoon.

Raghavendra was following the pug marks when the tiger pounced on him from a pit close to an agriculture field. As Ragahvendra tried to pull away from the tiger’s grip, the animal is suspected to have held on to the RFO’s legs with its mouth causing injuries on the RFO’s thighs and knees.

The animal ran away after the villagers raised an alarm. The RFO was rushed to a hospital in Gundlupet where he was administered first aid. He was later shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru for further treatment.Conservator of Forests and field director project tiger, Bandipur, T Balachandra said, “The officer was unarmed at the time of the attack. However, there is nothing to worry as his condition is stable. He has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru and will be kept under observation.”

