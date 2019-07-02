Home States Karnataka

Wind blows away turbine blades

A group of trekkers at Kappandagudda in Gadag had a narrow escape after three blades of a windmill located on a hilltop flew into air and came down crashing amid gusty winds. 

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: A group of trekkers at Kappandagudda in Gadag had a narrow escape after three blades of a windmill located on a hilltop flew into air and came down crashing amid gusty winds. No one was injured in the incident which took place on Sunday morning and the video showing the blades flying in the air has gone viral in Gadag district. The windmill is located close to Muradi village on the Kappadagudda hill rage, about 15 km from Gadag city. An eyewitness said the wind speed was high and they noticed unusual rotations of the blades in one of the windmills. 

“As the wind was gusty, one of the blades flew into air and we moved towards other side of the hillock. We started shooting the windmill in anticipation and another blade flung higher in the air. They fell down on the hillock with a loud thud,” Arun Kudarimoti from Mundargi said.

Many villagers of Muradi climbed the hillock to see the fallen blades. The forest department was informed and its officials visited the site. The villagers demanded that the windmill company must take measures to avoid any possible tragedy in the future. 

