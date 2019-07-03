Home States Karnataka

12  die in road accident near Karnataka's Chinthamani

When their vehicle reached near Byarlahalli cross, a private bus, coming from Murugamall, rammed into the mini-vehicle killing all the twelve persons.

The accident site where the mini bus rammed into a private bus near Chinthamani in Karnataka. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHINTHAMANI (CHIKBALLAPURA): Twelve persons died in a road accident that was reported around 12:45 PM near Byarlahalli Cross of Chinthamani Taluk, 

According to sources, they were travelling in a mini passenger vehicle towards Murgamall Dargah.

When their vehicle reached near Byarlahalli cross, a private bus, coming from Murugamall, rammed into the mini-vehicle killing all the twelve persons. 

Few of the injured were shifted to Chinthamani and Kolar Hospital. Senior officials including Chikballapur DC Anirudh Sravan, SP Santhosh Babu and others rushed to the spot.

More details awaited.

Comments

