CM HDK invites US investors to Karnataka GIM-2020

To attract further investment, job creation, establish global linkages for the state, the ‘Global Investors Meet’ will be organised next year in January.  

CM Kumaraswamy addresses investors in the USA

By Express News Service

Addressing a group of investors at Silver Spring, MD, USA, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is on an unofficial tour of the country, on Tuesday said for the third year in a row, Karnataka has been ranked first in India as the most attractive state for investments.

“Recently, Bengaluru, the state capital, has been recognised as the world’s ‘Most Dynamic City’. The reasons for Karnataka’s growth lie in its pro-active business-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, availability of highly skilled manpower, and ecosystem that nurtures innovation and growth,” he told the investors. As a result of all these efforts, Karnataka’s GDP is growing at a rate of 10 per cent compared to the national average of 7.2 per cent, he added. 

“Karnataka is now ready for business as never before. We have made doing business easier and smarter by ensuring 98.6 per cent compliance to provisions of Business Reforms Action Plan. We are also undertaking comprehensive reforms to ensure seamless and time-bound processes for project approval, the grant of various statutory permissions, and licences,” he said.

“To attract further investment, job creation, establish global linkages for the state, the ‘Global Investors Meet’ will be organised next year in January.  I seek your active participation to make the Global Investors Meet a grand success,” the CM said. 
 

