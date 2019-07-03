Fever, water-borne diseases grip Chikkamagaluru villages

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Over 500 people in Gowdanahally - a village with a population of 1,500 - have been suffering from water-borne diseases for the last one month. Some cases of viral fever too have been reported.

Villagers complaining of fever and joint pain are lining up before the temporary clinic at Gowdanahally Anganawadi Kendra and Ayush hospital at Amble for treatment. The situation is a cause for concern with schools registering thin attendance as many students are down with fever. Meenakshamma, a staff nurse on duty at the makeshift clinic in Gowdanahally, told TNIE that over 500 people were being treated as out-patients and most of them were referred to the district hospital. Two children -- Prasannakumar and Hemalatha -- were diagnosed with dengue while Leelavathy Sathish and Bhoomika Krishne Gowda were diagnosed with chikungunya.

Despite awareness programmes, villagers do not keep the drains and water containers clean, which has led to breeding of mosquitoes,” she added.

In Amble village, the scene is no different. Stagnant water, polluted drains greet one. Amble gram panchayat member Kenche Gowda himself has been admitted to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru

PDO Shanthy of Amble gram panchayat has been alerted in this regard. Speaking to TNIE, Malikarjunappa, DHO, said that he had visited the village on Monday and found improvement in the situation.