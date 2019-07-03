Home States Karnataka

Karnataka police take custody of Varavara Rao in Elgar Parishad case

In retaliation, Naxals attacked the Karnataka State Reserve Police battalion in Venkammanahalli in Tumkur district five days later and killed seven KRSP personnel and a civilian.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao is a revolutionary writer, poet, journalist and activist from Telangana, India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The Karnataka police Wednesday took custody of Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, in connection with the 2005 Tumkur Naxal attack case.

Rao is currently in judicial custody here. A senior police officer said the Bengaluru police took Rao's custody. On February 6, 2005, naxal leader Saket Rajan alias Prem was killed in an encounter in Chikkmagaluru district of Karnataka.

In retaliation, Naxals attacked the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalion in Venkammanahalli in Tumkur district five days later and killed seven KRSP personnel and a civilian.

ALSO READ: Virasam members, intellectuals demand release of Varavara Rao and Saibaba

Varavara Rao had addressed public meetings in the Chikmagalur area in early 2003. Rao was arrested by Pune police on August 28 last year in the Elgar Parishad case with activists Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Gautam Navalakha.

Rao was accused of having a nexus with top fugitive Maoist operatives and of being actively involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition, recruitment of students and funding of Maoist activities.

Police said the Maoist-backed Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and the speeches at the event aggravated the violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varavara Rao Karnataka Tumkur Naxal attack case Elgar Parishad case
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp