Mangaluru police book five persons after gangrape video surfaces online

The police, who are yet to identify the fifth accused, are trying to find out whether the girl was drugged before she was gang-raped.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

BJP and Congress are carrying out separate bandhs over Kunduli gangrape victim's sucide. (mage used for representational purpose.)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Puttur women police on Wednesday booked five persons for the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old college girl that took place in March this year. The incident came to light after the video of the crime was found to be circulated on social media.

One of the accused, who is the victim's classmate, identified as Sunil took her on a drive stating that he wanted to talk to her. Three more persons including the driver and two of Sunil's friends were already in the car. They took the girl to an isolated place where all of them raped her by taking turns. One of the accused recorded the incident on his cellphone. 

Threatening her of uploading the clip on the internet, the accused told the victim to not disclose the incident to anyone. 

The police, who are yet to identify the fifth accused, are trying to find out whether the girl was drugged before she was gang-raped. According to the sources, since the incident took place over three months back, the medical tests may not be able to ascertain the drug angle. 

The police are, however, hoping to get a clear picture after taking the victim's statement and also arrest all the accused by Wednesday night.

