Nod must for prasadam distribution

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Following last year’s Suluvadi temple prasadam tragedy in Chamarajanagar where 17 devotees died, the Mysuru district administration has taken several precautionary measures ahead of the Ashada Friday pujas scheduled to begin on July 5 atop Chamundi Hills.

According to the authorities, vehicles used to distribute prasadam at the designated place atop the Chamundi Hills have to compulsorily obtain a pass. Also, devotees who want to distribute prasadam have to obtain permission from the district administration. The ‘Ashada Friday’ puja mahotsava at the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hills will start from July 5 and will be conducted every Friday till July 26.

Amid this, the Vardhanti (birthday) of the presiding deity will be celebrated on July 24. Passes will be distributed to the vehicles used to transport prasadam to the hill top. The prasadam should be distributed during the stipulated time only and the early and late-comers will be not allowed. Prior to that, food inspectors will taste the prasadam.

Briefing media persons on the security arrangements made for the annual ritual that attracts devotees from different parts of the state, Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna said police personnel will be deployed from July 4. They will be working in three shifts, he added.

A strong contingent of over 1,000 policemen, irrespective of cadre will be deputed, that includes 806 men from the constabulary, including head constables, 174 Home Guards and 160 women personnel.

Free transportation

Like previous years, free transportation has been arranged for the devotees from the temporary bus stand to be set up at Lalit Mahal helipad grounds. The devotees will be ferried to the hill in KSRTC buses, while elaborate parking arrangements have been made for the devotees to park their vehicles at the helipad.

