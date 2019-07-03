Home States Karnataka

Reverse poaching becomes hot topic of debate after 2 Karnataka Congress MLAs quit

Dinesh Gundu Rao suggested that MLAs of the BJP were also in touch with the Congress and are willing to jump ship.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:22 AM

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswmay.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The resignations of two Congress MLAs seems to have started a whole new debate in Karnataka political circles. With speculations rife that more Congress and JDS MLAs may desert the coalition, the alliance partners seem to be ready to begin a counter-strategy of approaching BJP MLAs. 
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is said to be in constant touch with his party MLAs as well as disgruntled legislators of the Congress to ensure damage control. 

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress, including KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, have dropped not so subtle hints of BJP MLAs too being vulnerable to jump ships. The BJP has not taken kindly to the threats with party state chief B S Yeddyurappa throwing the coalition a challenge. 

“They can attempt all they want to poach our MLAs. We haven’t stopped them. They have been making these threats for three months now. Not a single MLA from BJP will budge. All 105 MLAs are united and together. This is just their attempt to cover up their internal bickering and shifting the blame on to the BJP,” said Yeddyurappa on Tuesday. 

His comments came a day after Dinesh Gundu Rao suggested that MLAs of the BJP were also in touch with the Congress and are willing to jump ship. 

While the coalition has little to worry about unless there is another wave of resignations, senior leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, have been pressed into damage control mode. Venugopal is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior leaders as well as disgruntled MLAs to defuse the situation ahead of the budget session.

Focus now seems to be on MLAs like Mahesh Kumathalli, BC Patil, B Nagendra, Bheema Naik, Tanveer Sait — the former minister who on Tuesday expressed disappointment over minorities being sidelined by the Congress giving the party fresh jitters.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara issued an indirect warning to the BJP that the alliance partners could also grab some ‘disgruntled’ BJP MLAs.

Parameshwar also spent time talking to the CM HD Kumaraswamy, who is in the USA, discussing the developments before and after the resignation. “We understood it’s a matter of concern and sat together and discussed how to handle the situation. Some BJP MLAs also expressed that they were not happy with the party as they have no ‘freedom.’ I will not reveal their names and all that. Let’s see how the things take a shape,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Home Minister M B Patil said, “The Speaker will accept resignation only after an investigation by the Speaker.”

