Schools asked to plant trees around premises

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:59 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Department of Public Instruction (DPI) authorities has directed school managements, private and government, to plant fruit-bearing trees as well as medicinal plants at their premises. The state government is observing ‘Jalavarsha’ (year of water) this entire year and as part of this, the government is taking massive plantation works across the state. 

A circular issued by DPI said that trees are needed to charge the ground water table. Hence the school management, in association with Agriculture Department, Forest and Horticulture will be taking up the plantation drive, where they will be planting saplings in and around the school premises. For this, they have selected fruit-bearing plants and medicinal plants. 

This apart, the circular stated that the schools should organise paintings, essays, debates, fancy dress competition, skits, quiz competitions and other such activities with the theme of saving water and the environment. The school management must spread awareness on water conservation during assemblies and other such gatherings. The school buildings should also adopt rain water harvesting techniques.  The circular also asked school authorities to invite environmentalists who can talk about water and tree conservation. 

