Vishwanath in Assam, on way to Delhi?

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when two resignations have set off political disturbance in Karnataka and doubts are being raised on the stability of the government, veteran leader and state JDS President A H Vishwanath is on a cruise on the Brahmaputra river. He is holidaying with friends on the banks of the river in Assam, keeping aloof from the hectic political activities in the state, raising doubts over his next move.

The Kuruba leader, who recently resigned from the party president’s post, is said to be heading to New Delhi to call on a few BJP leaders and friends.

Vishwanath is disgruntled and disappointed with the raw deal meted out to him after the JDS government came to power — he was neither given a cabinet berth nor made a member of the Congress-JDS Coordination Committee headed by friend-turned-foe Siddaramaiah.

Incidentally, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao left with family for London for a week, and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is on tour in the United States, leaving no one to firefight back home.

