Home States Karnataka

Vishwanath in Assam, on way to Delhi?

He is holidaying with friends on the banks of the river in Assam, keeping aloof from the hectic political activities in the state, raising doubts over his next move. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when two resignations have set off political disturbance in Karnataka and doubts are being raised on the stability of the government, veteran leader and state JDS President A H Vishwanath is on a cruise on the Brahmaputra river. He is holidaying with friends on the banks of the river in Assam, keeping aloof from the hectic political activities in the state, raising doubts over his next move. 
The Kuruba leader, who recently resigned from the party president’s post, is said to be heading to New Delhi to call on a few BJP leaders and friends. 

Vishwanath is disgruntled and disappointed with the raw deal meted out to him after the JDS government came to power — he was neither given a cabinet berth nor made a member of the Congress-JDS Coordination Committee headed by friend-turned-foe Siddaramaiah.
Incidentally, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao left with family for London for a week, and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is on tour in the United States, leaving no one to firefight back home. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp