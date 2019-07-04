11 die as rashly driven bus rams passenger vehicle

By Express News Service

HINTHAMANI (CHIKBALLAPUR DISTRICT): Eleven people who were travelling in a passenger vehicle were killed on the spot when a private bus, being driven rashly, rammed into it near Barlahalli Gate on the Murugamalla-Chinthamani Road around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The impact was such that the passenger vehicle was dragged for about 35 metres. A special police team has been formed to nab the bus driver.

Chikballapur SP Santhosh Babu told TNIE that preliminary probe had revealed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. So far, 10 of the dead have been identified. Nine bus passengers also sustained injuries and were treated in Chinthamani and Kolar. Sources said that about a month-and-half ago, the bus had been seized by the transport authorities for overspeeding and had been released only recently following a court order. The original owner of the vehicle had allegedly leased it out to another person and this is being investigated, they said.

Buses don’t need transport department permits to ply on the Murugamalla-Chinthamani route and traffic is usually heavy on full moon and new moon days as many people visit the Amma Jan Baba Jan Dargah at Murugamalla. Though the Road Transport Authority conducts checks, drivers of buses and other vehicles take rural roads to avoid checks.

CM announces Rs 2 L for victims’ families

The deceased were identified as Krishnappa (35) of Chalam Kote in Chinthamni taluk, Kalam Khan alias Shabaz Khan (32), the driver of the Tata Magic, Suresh (34), both from Murugamalla village, Venkataramanappa (34) of Bainahalli, Narayanaswamy (35) of Dandupalaya village, Thimmaiah (36) from Konapalli village, all in Chinthamani taluk, Siddiq (32) from Mukkada in Kerala, Kumar (36) of Gurram Vari Palli in Hosur taluk of Tamil Nadu, Gowramma (34) and Rejina (31), both residents of Chinthamani. ADGP (Crime and Technical Service) Pawanjith Sandhu and IGP Central Range Sharath Chandra visited the spot.CM HD Kumaraswamy has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the victims’ families.