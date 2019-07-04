Bear strays into Koppal city, rescued 

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Residents of Devaraj Urs Colony woke up on Wednesday morning to the sounds of a bear running wild in their locality. The bear, aged around 12, entered the residential locality in the morning, causing panic among residents, before it was tranquilised and caught near the PWD quarters by late afternoon.

The bear appeared in the morning near the APMC premises where it roamed freely, much to the chagrin of those who work there. However, it did not attack anyone and seemed to have intruded into the yard in search of food and water. As people gathered around the animal, it fled into the nearby Devaraj Urs Colony, instantly creating panic among the residents. While the forest department officials, as well as the district administration and police, swung into action immediately, it still took the better part of the day before it was finally captured.

Eyewitnesses told The New Indian Express that the bear was spotted running into a park and that it hid somewhere inside the PWD quarters, where officials, including civil judges reside. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Yashpal Ksheerasagar said that experts were roped in from Gadag to tranquilise the bear. before it was caught.

“All out efforts were made to ease the tension among people,” he said. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Abdul Qadar Mulla confirmed that the bear was caught by late afternoon with the help of veterinarian Nikhil from Gadag and RFO Ramesh from Kamalapur of Ballari district. “We will relocate it as per instructions of higher-ups,” he added.

Leopard ‘killed’ by villagers

Chitradurga: An incident of death of a leopard has been reported from Kurubarahalli village of Hosadurga taluk on Wednesday. Citing the attack of a leopard on human beings the villagers trashed the animal in presence of forest officials. The leopard that went ill died. Incharge DCF Ranganath visited the spot.