Home States Karnataka

BJP eyeing Raichur MLAs

Congress MLA Daddal Basavanagouda of Raichur Rural told BJP leaders that he would be the 14th person from the coalition government to resign.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Even as cracks surfaced in the coalition government after two MLAs tendered their resignations, a section of Congress MLAs in touch with the opposition party are in a wait and watch mode.
According to sources in the BJP, two Congress MLAs from Raichur district are now on their radar. The two MLAs are currently in touch with BJP leaders, however, they have conditions before putting in their papers.

Congress MLA Daddal Basavanagouda of Raichur Rural told BJP leaders that he would be the 14th person from the coalition government to resign. This means he would resign only if 13 MLAs, either from Cong or JDS exits from their post. “Daddal has sent a communication to the BJP leadership that he does not want resign simply without any outcome. He said he will be 14th person to resign after 13 MLAs resign,” a source said.

Pratap Gouda Patil of Maski also laid certain conditions. According to the source, Pratap will only resign if BJP comes to a position in terms of numbers, where it can form government. Both Daddal and Pratap denied this development. Daddal said “I won polls for the first time and I am loyal to the Congress party. This news is just a rumour.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raichur BJP MLAs Karnataka
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp