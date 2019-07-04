BJP eyeing Raichur MLAs

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: Even as cracks surfaced in the coalition government after two MLAs tendered their resignations, a section of Congress MLAs in touch with the opposition party are in a wait and watch mode.

According to sources in the BJP, two Congress MLAs from Raichur district are now on their radar. The two MLAs are currently in touch with BJP leaders, however, they have conditions before putting in their papers.

Congress MLA Daddal Basavanagouda of Raichur Rural told BJP leaders that he would be the 14th person from the coalition government to resign. This means he would resign only if 13 MLAs, either from Cong or JDS exits from their post. “Daddal has sent a communication to the BJP leadership that he does not want resign simply without any outcome. He said he will be 14th person to resign after 13 MLAs resign,” a source said.

Pratap Gouda Patil of Maski also laid certain conditions. According to the source, Pratap will only resign if BJP comes to a position in terms of numbers, where it can form government. Both Daddal and Pratap denied this development. Daddal said “I won polls for the first time and I am loyal to the Congress party. This news is just a rumour.”