‘Didn’t receive any letter of resignation from Ramesh’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Has rebel leader of the Congress and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned at all? Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar denied having received any resignation letter from the MLA in person. Talking to the media on Wednesday, Ramesh Kumar said that Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh had submitted his resignation personally but he was not in possession of any other MLA’s resignation letter. The denial of having received any letter from Ramesh Jarkiholi comes on the day the former minister’s brother Satish Jarkiholi said he hadn’t seen the rebel MLA in months.

“I have received only one resignation letter. The MLA came and handed it over to me personally but there is no second resignation letter. I am not in the know of another MLA’s resignation,” Ramesh Kumar, Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly told reporters. Multiple calls to Ramesh Jarkiholi to get a reaction elicited no response.

Hours after Anand Singh tendered his resignation, Ramesh Jarkiholi is said to have faxed a handwritten resignation on his official letterhead to the Speaker’s office. Ramesh Kumar’s statements have now led to more confusions in an already crisis-hit coalition. It may be recalled that the Speaker had initially denied having received Anand Singh’s resignation letter on Monday morning as well.