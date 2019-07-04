Home States Karnataka

Five youths held after gangrape video goes viral   

All the accused studied in the same college, one of them recorded the crime

Published: 04th July 2019

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Five youths have been arrested for alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old college girl in Puttur. Police said the incident occurred in the last week of March this year and they came to know about it only after they saw a video being circulated on social media. The accused have been identified as Gurunandan, Prajwal, Kishan, Sunil and Prakhyath, all aged 19 and hail from Bantwal taluk. All of them are students of the same college, studying in different streams.

A release from the district police said that Sunil, one of the accused and college mate of the victim, took her for a drive in a car at around 3 pm, stating that he wanted to speak to her. Three more persons including the car driver and two of his friends Prajwal and Prakhyath were also inside the car. They drove the car to a secluded place, where they raped her. One of the accused recorded the incident using a cellphone. 

After the incident, the accused threatened the victim with her life and said they will upload the video on internet if she revealed the matter before anybody else. The police are also trying to find out whether the girl was drugged before the gang rape. Sources said it is difficult to find out from medical tests whether she was drugged as the incident took place a while ago.  

However, they are hoping to get a clear picture of the incident after taking the statement of the victim. SP said the victim mainatained she was not drugged before rape. Police said they are hopeful of arresting all the accused by Wednesday night.

‘Don’t circulate the video’
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad has, meanwhile, warned of suo-motu action against the people who share video of the incident or any such acts on social media. He said sharing and storing such videos in phones/computers is an offense under 354C of IPC and 66E, 67A of IT Act and persons (including group admins) will be booked for the same.

