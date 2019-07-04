Karnataka to pass Finance Bill with no change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While all eyes will be on the Union budget and what the re-elected Modi government has to offer, the budget session of the Karnataka legislature, starting July 12, will look to pass the Finance Bill with no additions or changes. CM HD Kumaraswamy had presented the budget for 2019-20 in February amid protests and disruptions by BJP.

A vote-on-account till July 31 was passed by both Houses in February. “The practice every year is to present the full budget and seek a vote-on-account till July 31. In the July session, the House passes the full budget,” said Finance Secretary I S N Prasad.

That there won’t be a fresh budget presentation, however, does not mean the coalition has nothing to worry about. The Finance Bill will be introduced in both Houses as per procedure. Given the recent resignations of MLAs, the fear of possible cross-voting is also on the minds of leaders of the JDS-Congress coalition.