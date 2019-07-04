Mangalore: Eight more arrested for circulating gangrape video of a college student on social media

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after the arrest of five college students for allegedly raping their classmate in Puttur, the police cracked down on people who were sharing a video of the attack on social media. Eight people were arrested for the same.

The accused are Muralidhar(29), a resident of Kasba in Puttur, Chandrashekar Mayya (47), from Kabaka, Shreyans S (20) from Kadaba, Poovappa K (26) from Aryapu, Pavan Kumar D(19) from Aryapu, Mohith P G(18) from Kasaba, Dhyan A N(18) from Kolthige and Advith Kumar Naik(19) from Kasaba.

Shreyans S is a classmate of the victim. They have been booked under various sections of the IT Act 2000 and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act - 1986.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case has revealed that enmity between student groups during college elections led to the leak of the video. In a release, Dakshina Kannada police said one of the rape accused, Prakhyath had put up the video as status in a mobile app.

The same video was downloaded by another college student named Mohith. In order to defame few students who were also involved in the gang rape, a student named Shreyans S shared the video on social media stating that he received it from someone else. The five students have been suspended by the private college.

The five gangrape accused arrested in the gangrape were produced in court on Thursday. Meanwhile, Dalita Horata Samiti addressing a press meet on Thursday has condemned the heinous act and demanded that the culprits be hanged.