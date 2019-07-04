Home States Karnataka

Mangalore: Eight more arrested for circulating gangrape video of a college student on social media

An investigation into the case revealed that enmity between student groups during college elections led to the leak of the video.

Published: 04th July 2019 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after the arrest of five college students for allegedly raping their classmate in Puttur, the police cracked down on people who were sharing a video of the attack on social media. Eight people were arrested for the same.

The accused are Muralidhar(29), a resident of Kasba in Puttur, Chandrashekar Mayya (47), from Kabaka, Shreyans S (20) from Kadaba, Poovappa K (26) from Aryapu, Pavan Kumar D(19) from Aryapu, Mohith P G(18) from Kasaba, Dhyan A N(18) from Kolthige and Advith Kumar Naik(19) from Kasaba.

Shreyans S is a classmate of the victim. They have been booked under various sections of the IT Act 2000 and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act - 1986.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case has revealed that enmity between student groups during college elections led to the leak of the video. In a release, Dakshina Kannada police said one of the rape accused, Prakhyath had put up the video as status in a mobile app. 

The same video was downloaded by another college student named Mohith. In order to defame few students who were also involved in the gang rape, a student named Shreyans S shared the video on social media stating that he received it from someone else. The five students have been suspended by the private college.

The five gangrape accused arrested in the gangrape were produced in court on Thursday. Meanwhile, Dalita Horata Samiti addressing a press meet on Thursday has condemned the heinous act and demanded that the culprits be hanged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape Rape Video Puttur Mangalore Mangalore college girl rape
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp