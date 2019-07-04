Nanjangud temple likely to get a facelift

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: If all goes according to plan, the 1,000-year-old Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud will soon get a silver chariot. Infrastructure will be developed at the pilgrim centre with an addition of a lodging facility for visitors with 100 rooms and bathing ghat. The facilities are likely to be built by the Public Works Department.

Though the district administration developed a bathing area, it could not meet the demand of increasing number of tourists. This has led to unhygienic atmosphere as the existing toilets were not enough to meet the demand. Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan said he has already approached CM Kumaraswamy in this regard.