Operation Lotus: GT Devegowda and old friend Siddaramaiah at odds again

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his friend-turned-rival GT Devegowda have locked horns once again. This time, it is over claims that the BJP is responsible for the resignation of MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi. While the Congress-JDS coalition has been pointing fingers at the BJP, accusing it of re-starting Operation Lotus to destabilise the coalition government, Devegowda has taken a different route, that of denying a BJP role.

Despite criticism on his stance from Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, Devegowda said that he stood by what he had said, claiming that the BJP was not indulging in any such operation. “I will stick to my statement that the BJP is not luring MLAs. Though they tried to win over a few legislators when the alliance government was formed, this stopped once Modi returned as Prime Minister,” he said.

However, Devegowda claimed that the coalition would nevertheless finish its five year term in office. “People have made their mandate clear. Modi for the country, Kumaraswamy for the state,” the leader said. Meanwhile, a meetings held by Siddaramaiah in Varuna assembly constituency, represented by his son Yathindra, has not gone down well with other leaders.

BJP offered me Rs 30-40 cr: JDS mla

Mysuru : Periyapatna JDS MLA Mahadev has charged that the BJP has offered Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore to him to defect to the saffron party. He further alleged that the BJP partymen offered him money in three to four occasions in a bid to lure him. However, Mahadev claims that he turned down their offer to remain loyal to party and remain with H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

The video of his speech, which has gone viral, shows he also hit out at Ramesh Jarkiholi. The JDS MLA also accused the media for the confusion and claimed that he would remain in JDS and make an all out effort to serve the people. Meanwhile, District Minister G T Deve Gowda said that Mahadev will not ditch the party, and termed him a loyal solider. There are also rumors floating around that BJP MLA Nagendra will join JDS.