Rahul Gandhi sticks to guns, Karnataka Congress mourns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They may not like it, but Rahul Gandhi’s open letter announcing his resignation came as no surprise to Congress leaders in Karnataka. Even as senior leaders, including veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, hoped against hope that Rahul Gandhi would continue, his contemporaries seemed to be prepared to see the Gandhi scion let go of the top post -- at least to send out a strong message.

“We all want Rahul Gandhi to continue as president. The Gandhi family is important to keep the Congress united and the Congress is important to keep this country united,” said Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar. A host of senior Congress leaders chose to stay out of reach on Wednesday, even as Rahul tweeted a four-page resignation letter that doubled as his message on the Lok Sabha elections results and the need of the hour for the Congress. HD Kumaraswamy said Rahul Gandhi is the strength of the Congress party as I have been saying from the beginning. I will be good that he continues.

Mallikarjun Kharge was in New Delhi when the letter was posted, but the senior leader, who is also a frontrunner to succeed Rahul Gandhi as AICC chief, had no comment on the development. “It was an honour to work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who singlehandedly led the party during elections. He didn’t indulge in hatred but was focussed on creating a tolerant, secular and peaceful country (sic),” tweeted deputy chief minister G Parameshwara. However, the otherwise active social media accounts of Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy maintained a stoic silence.

“This time, he (Rahul) was adamant that he will not continue. This comes as no surprise,” said a minister in the coalition government. Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily had warned the local unit, “Not even 1 per cent possibility of Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress president,’’ but none of us that he would actually resign,’’ said a shocked leader.

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, who had interacted with Rahul during the crucial-seat sharing talks for the Karnataka polls said, “I requested him (not to resign) but he has taken a moral stand. Rahul toured the entire country and struggled to strengthen the organization. He has done his best. He has taken moral responsibility... but he is not going to retire.”

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad said, “It is sad. As far as I am concerned, he was president, he is president and will be president. He is still my leader.’’ Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said, “We are all deeply hurt by this decision. He had toured the length of the nation to fight or highlight the ills of the Modi government, but many did not support him. He was a magnanimous leader.’’