Sharavathi protests intensify in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Protests over bringing Sharavathi water to Bengaluru have intensified in many parts of Shivamogga district. The Zilla Panchayat in its general meeting convened on Wednesday, collectively took a decision not to allow the government to draw the water. As soon as the meeting convened under the chairmanship of ZP president Jyothi S Kumar, ZP member K E Kanthesh raised this issue, and responding to it, all the members opposed the government’s move.

They said many villages of Sagar taluk have been reeling under drought and that water was being supplied in tankers to villages. As there is no water to meet the demands of people, how can the government take water from Sharavathi to Bengaluru, which is also unscientific, they questioned.

All pro-people organisations, seers of various mutts, students, chamber of commerce and industries, hotel industries association and the sports association expressed their anger and urged the government to drop the project.While many organisations have been staging protest in the city, last Tuesday, Sharavathi Nadi Ulisi Horata Okkuta authorities said that they are keeping Sagar town the epicentre for the bundh scheduled on July 10Addressing the meeting in Sagar town, honorary president Na D’Souza said, “We have to save the Sharavathi,” he said.

Bike rally to be carried out on July 9

A bike rally has been organised from Ripponpet of Hosangar taluk to Shivamogga city on July 9, a day prior to the proposed Shivamogga district bundh call on July 10, said Seer Abhinava Channabasava of Moolegadde mutt of Hosanagar taluk.

Veerashaiva Mahasabha of Shikaripura taluk also expressed their support for the bundh. Seer Channabasava of Virakta mutt said, “Let the government supply drinking water to all the taluks and villages in the district. It has to take measures to clear encroachments in lakes and tanks in Bengaluru in order to increase groundwater levels in the capital.”