DK Shivakumar tries to pacify Anand Singh, fails

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BALLAR I: On Wednesday, Congress strongman DK Shivakumar tried to reach out to MLA Anand Singh, to get him to reconsider his resignation. The meeting wasn’t a success however as Singh remained adamant on his quitting the party. DK Shivakumar, who was also the man at the spot when Singh was assaulted at the Eagleton resort by Kampli MLA Ganesh, was one of the first Congress leaders to approach Singh who respects Shivakumar for his role in bringing Singh from the BJP into the Congress fold. Shivakumar even brought Singh into the assembly in 2018, asserting his support for the coalition government when everyone was doubting if he would support HD Kumaraswamy.

However, all this goodwill came to naught on Wednesday, leaving the Congress in Hospet shaken. Several workers also staged a protest, demanding that he remain in the party, even if he was not an MLA. Since Tuesday evening, high drama has prevailed at Singh’s house as the Congress is trying continuously to woo him back.

Ballari Rural Congress president Shivayogi, who led a group of workers to Singh’s residence earlier, said, “I went to meet him on behalf of district-in-charge minister DK Shivakumar who asked me to convince Singh to remain in the party.” However, when the talks failed, they resorted to a dharna. The protestors continued their agitation for a couple of hours until Singh left for Bengaluru.