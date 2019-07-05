Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru a hotspot for Nitrogen Oxide: Greenpeace

Bengaluru has a nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution problem, a Greenpeace report released on Thursday revealed.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has a nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution problem, a Greenpeace report released on Thursday revealed. The city is one of the top hotspots for this pollutant, the study revealed. Relying on satellite data collected and analysed between February 2018 and May 2019, Greenpeace compiled a list of cities that had high levels of NO2, owing to various factors. 

“Cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad which have high vehicular population, naturally consume more diesel and oil and are among the most polluting hotspots. Coal consumption centres and industrial clusters like Sonbhadra-Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Korba in Chattisgarh, Talcher in Odisha, Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Mundra in Gujarat and Durgapur in West Bengal were found equally polluting,” the report stated.

NOx emissions contribute to three types of toxic air pollution, PM2.5, NO2 and ozone, each of which is responsible for thousands of premature deaths each year in India, the organisation said in the report, adding that the satellite-based data doesn’t allow the major polluters to hide.  

“Over the past few years, several studies have identified PM2.5, NOx and O3 pollutants having a significant impact on human health. These are particularly dangerous air pollutants, causing respiratory illnesses and lung damage with acute exposure, and increasing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart attacks and lung cancer with long-term exposure,” said Pujarini Sen, Senior Campaigner, Greenpeace India. 

Given the seriousness of the spread of NOx pollution across the country, Greenpeace called for the country’s decision-makers to ensure the power sector complies with the emission standards notified for coal-based power plants and notify stricter emission standards for other polluting industries. They also demanded that the government introduce a cap on emission loads for transport and other sectors in and around cities.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Greenpeace Nitrogen Oxide Pollution
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp