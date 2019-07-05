Home States Karnataka

Congress appeals against MLA Anand Singh’s resignation

Partymen ask Speaker not to accept Vijayanagara MLA’s letter until he offers an explanation to them

Published: 05th July 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three days after Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation to legislative assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar, the Congress has appealed against accepting his resignation. Working President Eshwar Khandre approached the Speaker on Thursday to request that the resignation not be accepted. While Speaker Ramesh Kumar maintained that Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara, who is also the law and parliamentary affairs minister along, with Eshwar Khandre had visited him to apprise him of the commencement of Monsoon session, sources from the Congress suggest that the party has requested the Speaker not to accept Singh’s resignation until he submits an explanation to the party. 

“He became an MLA on a Congress ticket which means he is part of the party. He has neither informed the party of his resignation nor has he resigned from the party’s membership. We have asked the Speaker that these two issues should be considered, and his resignation should not be accepted,” said a senior leader of the party. The party had made a similar request to the Speaker when former Congress MLA and now BJP MP from Gulbarga Dr Umesh Jadhav had submitted his resignation. 

On Thursday, Ramesh Kumar reiterated that he had not received any letter of resignation from Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. “What is the point of doing anything behind the scenes in a democracy? Only jobless and irresponsible people indulge in such behaviour. If it is done secretly, then it is business and not social service,” an uncharacteristic Ramesh Kumar said on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, Anand Singh, who spoke to the media, said that Congress leaders had been trying to contact him continuously but he was keen on not responding. “The only person I will talk to is now in the US,” Singh said implying that he would only talk to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The Congress is said to have asked the Speaker to withhold accepting Anand Singh’s resignation in the hopes that Kumaraswamy will be able to convince him to withdraw his resignation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Singh congress
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp