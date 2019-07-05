He failed in his post: Siddaramaiah on Vishwanath

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday continued the war of words between him and former JDS state president AH Vishwanath by stating that he had failed to perform in post leading to the appointment of a new state president. “Vishwanath, who speaks about other people’s performance, failed to make his mark after taking over the post.

He did not visit the districts nor did he make his presence felt in the party. He points to others to cover up his failures,” Siddaramaiah said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

On Vishwanath’s allegations that he, along with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had failed the coalition, Siddaramaiah said, “It was not me who was in the president’s post for six months.

”The Congress leader once again blamed the BJP stating that they were involved in offering crores as bribes to Congress and JDS MLAs. “I am not aware of the Periyapatna MLA N Mahadev case, but the BJP made desperate attempts to buy MLAs to pull down the coalition government,” Siddaramaiah said.