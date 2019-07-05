Home States Karnataka

He failed in his post: Siddaramaiah on Vishwanath

He did not visit the districts nor did he make his presence felt in the party.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday continued the war of words between him and former JDS state president AH Vishwanath by stating that he had failed to perform in post leading to the appointment of a new state president. “Vishwanath, who speaks about other people’s performance, failed to make his mark after taking over the post.

He did not visit the districts nor did he make his presence felt in the party. He points to others to cover up his failures,” Siddaramaiah said, speaking to reporters on Thursday. 

On Vishwanath’s allegations that he, along with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had failed the coalition, Siddaramaiah said, “It was not me who was in the president’s post for six months.

”The Congress leader once again blamed the BJP stating that they were involved in offering crores as bribes to Congress and JDS MLAs. “I am not aware of the Periyapatna MLA N Mahadev case, but the BJP made desperate attempts to buy MLAs to pull down the coalition government,” Siddaramaiah said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Vishwanath HD Kumaraswamy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp