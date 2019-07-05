Home States Karnataka

HK Patil writes to RBI on ponzi schemes and regulation

Under the ordinance, accepting unregulated deposits is punishable with imprisonment between two and seven years, going up to 10 years for repeated offence as also fine of up to Rs 5 crore.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Minister HK Patil has shot off a letter to the government and the authorities, following massive ponzi scheme frauds and the massive IMA scam, and sought to explore options of how the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other regulators could have acted more proactively. 

He wrote, “We have been witnessing from time to time, with monotonous regularity, appearance of fly-by-night type of companies/entities that dupe lakhs of investors, close shop and disappear. All these are happening under the nose of the RBI, which has no mechanism to curtail such entities. It is a sad commentary on the market intelligence capabilities of the RBI which has huge infrastructure in every state capital...” 

He wrote that there is an increasing perception that financial regulators like RBI are not seen to be very accountable with regard to their performance as protectors of investors’ interest. The RBI’s record in regulating public sector banks is nothing to very proud about, considering the health and performance of the latter. Similarly, regulation of the shadow banking sector, which constitutes a very important segment of financial intermediation, has not been very effective, he said. 

With instances of people getting duped in large numbers and the amounts in question becoming bigger and bigger, the central government has recently promulgated an ordinance for a Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha, but which could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha, as the Lok Sabha elections were declared. 

The ordinance called ‘The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, 2019’ has come into effect and provides sufficient powers to governments to go after the perpetrators of fraud and bring them to book. Under the ordinance, accepting unregulated deposits is punishable with imprisonment between two and seven years, going up to 10 years for repeated offence as also fine of up to Rs 5 crore. 

The ordinance proposes to create three different types of offences — running of unregulated deposit schemes, fraudulent default in regulated deposit schemes and wrongful inducement with relation to unregulated deposit schemes. Patil regretted that all agencies, more importantly the RBI which admits to having “multiple sources of information” including “market intelligence”, have not been able to prevent this enticing and looting through deception and misinformation.

